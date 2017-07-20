MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Builder of illegal LA mansion gets fines, community service

Posted On Thu. Jul 20th, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The father of fashion models Bella and Gigi Hadid has been fined and given community service for illegally building a gigantic mansion in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/2ufqHY5 ) that real estate developer Mohamed Hadid was sentenced Thursday to 200 hours of service, fined $3,000 and ordered to pay the city more than $14,000 to cover building department costs.

Hadid pleaded no contest in May to misdemeanor charges for building portions of a 30,000-square-foot mansion in Bel Air without obtaining proper permits.

Authorities say bedrooms, decks, supporting walls and even an IMAX theater were built illegally. The city halted construction three years ago and the home remains unfinished.

Hadid’s attorney, Robert Shapiro, said after sentencing that Hadid is interested in bringing the home into compliance and completing it.

