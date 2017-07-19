Independent feature 'Icebox' to film in New Mexico

Posted On Wed. Jul 19th, 2017
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico will serve as the backdrop for a new independent feature film about a boy who is caught by U.S. immigration authorities after leaving his home in Honduras.

Officials with the New Mexico Film Office say “Icebox” is beginning principal photography this month in Albuquerque and Espanola. The work will last through early August.

The production will employ 80 New Mexico crew members, 40 principal actors from the state and about 500 extras.

The independent feature is directed by Daniel Sawka and is an adaptation of his short film by the same name. The short film premiered last year at the Seattle Film Festival.

The feature film stars Anthony Gonzales, Genesis Rodriguez, Matthew Moreno and Omar Leyva.

