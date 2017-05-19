Cannes apologizes for projection snafu with Netflix's 'Okja'

Posted On Fri. May 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

CANNES, France (AP) — As if Netflix’s entry into the Cannes Film Festival hadn’t already prompted enough drama, the first screening of the Netflix release “Okja” was marred by a technical glitch that led the festival to apologize.

The premiere of Bong Joon-ho’s fantasy was a heated affair to begin with. It’s the first of two Netflix films in Cannes’ Palme d’Or competition to premiere.

After protests from French theaters, Cannes says beginning next year only films with theatrical distribution will compete. Netflix’s logo was booed by some at Friday’s screening.

But the projection was also initially askew, and the packed theater hissed and clapped until the screening was stopped. After a 10-minute wait, “Okja” was restarted.

The festival quickly issued an apology, promising the error was technical and not anti-Netflix sabotage.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company