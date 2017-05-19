Cannes apologizes for projection snafu with Netflix's 'Okja'



AP Photo/Alastair Grant

CANNES, France (AP) — As if Netflix’s entry into the Cannes Film Festival hadn’t already prompted enough drama, the first screening of the Netflix release “Okja” was marred by a technical glitch that led the festival to apologize.

The premiere of Bong Joon-ho’s fantasy was a heated affair to begin with. It’s the first of two Netflix films in Cannes’ Palme d’Or competition to premiere.

After protests from French theaters, Cannes says beginning next year only films with theatrical distribution will compete. Netflix’s logo was booed by some at Friday’s screening.

But the projection was also initially askew, and the packed theater hissed and clapped until the screening was stopped. After a 10-minute wait, “Okja” was restarted.

The festival quickly issued an apology, promising the error was technical and not anti-Netflix sabotage.

Comments

comments