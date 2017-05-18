'Wonderstruck,' starring a deaf newcomer, lands at Cannes

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

CANNES, France (AP) — The cacophony of the Cannes Film Festival was quieted Thursday by Todd Haynes’ often wordless fable “Wonderstruck” and the young deaf actress who co-stars in it.

The debut of “Wonderstruck” was one of the most anticipated films of the festival. Haynes’ follow-up to his much Oscar-nominated “Carol” has already been pegged as a possible Academy Awards contender.

“Wonderstruck” is based on the young-adult novel by Brian Selznick, whose 2007 book, “The Invention of Hugo Cabret,” was turned into a film by Martin Scorsese. “Wonderstruck” follows parallel story lines across eras: an orphaned boy who runs away to New York in 1977, and Rose, a deaf girl in 1927, who also seeks something in New York.

Rose is played by Millicent Simmonds, a 14 year-old from Utah making her screen debut.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company