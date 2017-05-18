Ian Buruma chosen as new editor of New York Review of Books

NEW YORK (AP) — An acclaimed essayist and historian has been chosen to succeed the late Robert Silvers as editor of The New York Review of Books.

The publication announced Thursday the selection of Ian Buruma, who has been contributing to the Review for more than 30 years. His books include “Their Promised Land: My Grandparents in Love and War” and “Year Zero: A History of 1945.” Buruma, 65, is a professor of democracy, human rights and journalism at Bard College.

Silvers, a revered editor known for his extraordinary thoroughness and curiosity, helped launch the Review in 1963 and continued to preside over it until his death, in March, at age 87. The Review has published essays, journalism and criticism by Joan Didion, Gore Vidal, Zadie Smith and many others.

