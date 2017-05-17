Trumpet star Blanchard: Confederate statue removal historic

Posted On Wed. May 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Celebrated New Orleans jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard says he had just arrived home from an out-of-town trip when he saw the news: A monument to a Confederate general was being removed from its spot near his old high school.

NOLA.comThe Times-Picayune (http://bit.ly/2rqKQWv ) quotes Blanchard as saying the statue of P.G.T Beauregard had always been a sore spot with him. When he learned the removal effort had begun late Tuesday, he headed to the scene with his wife and two daughters.

Die-hard monument supporters say the removal was an affront to history. But Blanchard, an African-American, said he never took pride in the monument. He said the removal itself was a historic moment.

It was the third of four monuments to Confederate-era figures slated for removal in New Orleans.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company