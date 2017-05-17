Munich council rejects Oktoberfest beer price cap plan

Posted On Wed. May 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

BERLIN (AP) — Munich’s city council has rejected an attempt to take the froth off beer prices at the annual Oktoberfest.

Deputy mayor Josef Schmid, who oversees the Bavarian capital’s annual beer extravaganza, had sought a legal cap for the next three years on the price of the traditional Mass, a one-liter (two-pint) glass of beer. He wanted to fix the maximum price at the highest figure from last year’s festival, 10.70 euros ($11.80).

The dpa news agency says Schmid failed to secure a majority for his plan at a council meeting Wednesday. He argued it was needed to prevent breweries passing on extra security-related costs to customers.

Lydia Dietrich, a Green party councilor, said she opposed a “beer price brake” because that would lead to other food and drinks becoming more expensive.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company