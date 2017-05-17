Bill O'Reilly gets weekly spot on Glenn Beck's radio show

Posted On Wed. May 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill O’Reilly is taking up his former Fox News colleague Glenn Beck’s offer to work together again.

Variety reports O’Reilly announced on his “No Spin News” podcast that he will have a weekly spot on Beck’s radio show. He calls Beck “a good friend” and says the two have a “lively” rapport.

O’Reilly was ousted by Fox News Channel last month amid accusations of sexual harassment that O’Reilly has denied. Beck left the network in 2011 following an advertiser boycott of his program.

Last week, Beck told O’Reilly during an interview on his radio show that he would like him to work for Beck’s outlet, The Blaze.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company