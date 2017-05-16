T.J. Miller parasails into Cannes for 'The Emoji Movie'

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival hasn’t even opened yet, but it’s already had its first elaborate promotional stunt.

Actor T.J. Miller parasailed into the festival on Tuesday, wearing a yellow suit as he careened above the Mediterranean and the French Riviera resort town that gives the event its name.

His flight was to hype the animated film “The Emoji Movie,” in which the “Silicon Valley” star voices a yellow emoji.

As Miller approached the Hotel Carlton’s dock, he was reeled into a speed boat. Miller, perhaps playing up the ridiculousness of the stunt, got twisted upside down and shouted “You’re speaking so much French!” to his handlers.

Once on dry land, the drenched actor presented the trailer to “The Emoji Movie,” out July 28.

The 70th Cannes Film Festival opens Wednesday.

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
