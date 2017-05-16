MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Oleg Vidov, Soviet actor who defected to US, dies at 73

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oleg Vidov, a matinee idol in the Soviet Union who defected to the United States at the height of the Cold War and then enjoyed a long acting career in Hollywood, has died.

His wife, Joan Borsten Vidov, says he died Monday at their home near Los Angeles of complications from cancer. He was 73.

The blond, blue-eyed film star’s movie-hero roles made him a top Russian box office draw through the 1970s.

In 1985 Vidov orchestrated an escape to the West through Yugoslavia and landed in California, where he was dubbed the “Soviet Robert Redford.”

Vidov appeared in films including “Red Heat” with Arnold Schwarzenegger and “Wild Orchid” with Mickey Rourke.

Later he became a producer and restored Russian animated films dating back to the 1930s.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company