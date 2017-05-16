MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

NY museum installs WWI painting of wounded British soldiers

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City museum has installed John Singer Sargent’s painting depicting British soldiers wounded in a World War I gas attack.

The American artist’s 8-foot by 12-foot (2.4-meter by 3.6-meter) oil on canvas titled “Gassed” was mounted Tuesday in the New-York Historical Society’s museum on Central Park West as part of a new exhibit, “World War I Beyond the Trenches,” opening Memorial Day weekend.

The exhibit, which runs through Sept. 3, commemorates this year’s 100th anniversary of the U.S. entering WWI.

Sargent’s 1919 painting, on loan from the Imperial War Museum in London, is being displayed in New York for the first time. It depicts a line of British soldiers blinded by mustard gas being led to the rear. The soldiers, with bandages covering their eyes, trudge past similarly wounded comrades on the ground.

