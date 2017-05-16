MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

'Hi love!' says card Taylor Swift sent to college grad

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

MIAMI (AP) — Who in the world would be so fearless as to invite Taylor Swift to her college graduation party?

Ashley Silvers of Miami, that’s who. The 22-year-old with a new degree in public relations and advertising mailed an invite to the megastar that thanked Swift for being a positive influence.

Then she went home from the University of Central Florida to prepare for her New York City-themed party, celebrating her acceptance into Fordham University’s business school. A large bouquet of flowers arrived, with a handwritten note and picture drawn by none other than Swift.

Swift sent her regrets in loopy cursive, saying she’s very proud of her fan’s excitement and ambition. Silvers, who has been to eight Swift concerts, told The Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2qsQYhN ) the gift is “unbelievable.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company