Feels like the 1st time: '77 rock kings kick it 40 yrs later

HOLMDEL, N.J. (AP) — It’s more than a feeling: Many of the rock ‘n’ roll bands that were huge in 1977 will comprise a big part of the summer concert market 40 years later.

Queen, Foreigner, Boston, Aerosmith, Kiss, Alice Cooper, Billy Joel and Rod Stewart are among those launching major tours this spring and summer, even though some of them haven’t had a big hit since Jimmy Carter (or at least Ronald Reagan) was in office.

Concert industry executives say nostalgia acts are still reliable sellers, with satellite and classic rock radio keeping their hits alive.

Boston guitarist Tom Scholz (SHOALS) says it’s simple: Good music is still good music.

