Bon Jovi surprises grads, guests with commencement show

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The rock band Bon Jovi has surprised graduates and guests at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s commencement exercises by putting on an impromptu performance.

Fairleigh Dickinson University won a nationwide contest to bring the New Jersey-based band to play their graduation by generating the most interest on social media.

Jon Bon Jovi, who was born and raised in Sayreville, New Jersey, advised graduates Tuesday to write their life plans in pencil, because life has a way of changing them.

Most of the students did not know Bon Jovi would be appearing until they were already inside MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, home field for the NFL’s Jets and Giants.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company