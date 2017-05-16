AP PHOTOS: Russian villager turns his house into work of art

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

SEVERNAYA GRIVA, Russia (AP) — In this sparsely populated village east of Moscow, Mikhail Korshunov’s house is visible from far away.

Portraits of Russian rulers – from the 13th-century Novgorod prince, Alexander Nevsky, to President Vladimir Putin – adorn its facade.

Korshunov, a self-taught artist, painted them along with many other things. He uses different styles and techniques. His portraits of Russian leaders are painted in a realistic manner, but he also made a few icons imitating the old traditional style.

His status of a local celebrity earned him an order from one local restaurant, whose facade and interiors he decorated, but his art is mostly non-commercial.

Korshunov, a former firefighter who now works as a forest ranger, also writes poetry.

Villagers in Severnaya Griva, 140 kilometers (nearly 90 miles) east of Moscow, like him for his talents and generosity: He once built a wooden chute for children.

Like other residents of his half-abandoned village, he relies on his land plot to feed himself. But his tractor also looks peculiar: an image of deer is painted on its side.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company