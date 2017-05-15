'The Crown' shut out, 'Happy Valley' wins at UK TV awards



AP Photo/Joel Ryan

LONDON (AP) — Royal drama “The Crown” has been shut out of the British Academy Television Awards despite nominations in five categories.

The Netflix series about the start of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign was beaten to the best drama series trophy by gritty police show “Happy Valley.”

“Happy Valley” star Sarah Lancashire was named best actress in a drama, beating Claire Foy, who plays Elizabeth in “The Crown.”

Lancashire praised Foy, saying “you have given me the best 10 hours under a duvet that I have ever had.”

Coverage of the real queen’s 90th birthday won the prize for best live event at Sunday’s ceremony.

Wildlife show “Planet Earth II” was named best specialist factual series, and also snagged TV moment of the year, for a life-and-death chase between baby iguanas and snakes.

Comments

comments