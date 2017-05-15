Study: Tanglewood generates $103M economic impact

Posted On Mon. May 15th, 2017
LENOX, Mass. (AP) — Preliminary findings from a new study show that Tanglewood -the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra – has an economic impact of more than $103 million on Massachusetts and the Berkshire region.

That number represents an increase of approximately $40 million when compared to the last third-party economic impact study in 2008.

Williams College economics professor Stephen Sheppard credits the uptick to an increase in the overall attendance at the summer festival. He also says people are staying longer and spending more money when they visit the region. Sheppard cites a growing perception of Berkshire County and Massachusetts as a tourist destination.

The full study is expected to be released this summer.

