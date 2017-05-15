No laughing matter: Writer claims Conan O'Brien stole jokes

Posted On Mon. May 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An unusual lawsuit accusing Conan O’Brien of stealing jokes is moving forward.

A federal judge in San Diego refused last week to toss the lawsuit that alleges O’Brien lifted punchlines about Caitlyn Jenner, Tom Brady and the Washington Monument.

Writer Robert Alexander Kaseberg accused the late-night comedian of copyright infringement for stealing jokes he posted online.

Kaseberg has written for various publications and had more than 1,000 of his jokes told by O’Brien’s rival Jay Leno.

O’Brien, his company and Turner Broadcasting System deny the allegations and claim the material was original.

Judge Janis Sammartino says three jokes by Kaseberg are entitled to “thin copyright protection.”

But it will be up to judge or jury at trial to determine if O’Brien did rip off the jokes.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company