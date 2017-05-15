Metropolitan Museum of Art works to rebound from money woes

Posted On Mon. May 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art is rebounding from more than a year of internal turmoil and financial problems.

As part of its recovery efforts, the museum is considering a mandatory admissions fee for visitors outside New York state.

The fee, possibly $25 for adults, would be the museum’s first in its 147-year history.

Currently, American’s largest and most prominent museum has a voluntary admissions contribution.

Met President Daniel Weiss says the institution needs to “retrench” its finances.

The museum faces a $15 million operating deficit, and the admissions fee is just one step it would take to get back on track financially.

About 100 staffers have been eliminated and the number of special exhibits is being slashed from 55 to about 40 a year.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company