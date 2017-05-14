New Miss USA to be crowned in Las Vegas

Posted On Sun. May 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Contestants are preparing to take the stage in the Miss USA pageant.

A new Miss USA will be crowned Sunday, when the contest that features women from each state and the nation’s capital returns to Las Vegas.

Fifty-one women will participate in the decades-old competition airing live at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox from Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

The two-hour event will feature hosts Julianne Hough, Ashley Graham and Terrence J.

Grammy Award-winner Pitbull and CMA Award-winner Brett Eldredge will perform. The broadcast will also include a performance from a Cirque du Soleil show based on Michael Jackson songs.

Last year, District of Columbia resident Deshauna Barber became the first-ever military member to win Miss USA.

The winner of Sunday’s pageant will compete in the Miss Universe contest.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company