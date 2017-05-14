Depp to star in film McAfee antivirus software inventor

Posted On Sun. May 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Uncredited

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Johnny Depp is set to star in “King of the Jungle,” a dark comedy about the eccentric inventor of McAfee Antivirus software, John McAfee.

Cond Nast Entertainment said Sunday that the story is based on a Wired magazine article about the tech titan who left the business to live an isolated existence in the Belize jungle.

From “Ed Wood” screenwriting team Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, “King of the Jungle” will follow the reporter assigned to write about the paranoid McAfee.

“King of the Jungle” will be directed by “Crazy. Stupid. Love” directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa. International and domestic distribution rights are up for sale at the Cannes Film Festival.

Depp can be seen next in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” out May 26.

