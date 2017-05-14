David Lynch to receive medal from MacDowell artist colony

NEW YORK (AP) — David Lynch is this year’s winner of the Edward MacDowell Medal in the Arts, a prize bestowed by the venerable MacDowell Colony for artists.

MacDowell officials announced Sunday that the maker of such acclaimed films as “Mulholland Drive” and “Blue Velvet” and the TV series “Twin Peaks” will receive the medal Aug. 13 at a public ceremony at the colony, based in Peterborough, New Hampshire.

The honor will be presented by MacDowell chair Michael Chabon, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist.

The MacDowell medal, established in 1960, is given to an artist “who has made an outstanding contribution to American culture.”

Previous winners include Robert Frost, Toni Morrison and Stephen Sondheim.

Comments

comments