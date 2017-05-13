Fleming sings what may be staged standard repertoire finale

Posted On Sat. May 13th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Confetti fell from the top of the Metropolitan Opera and bouquets were thrown to Renee Fleming from the crowd during a nine-minute ovation that followed Strauss’ “Der Rosenkavalier,” what may be her farewell to staged standard repertoire.

Fleming is retiring the role of the Marschallin after Saturday’s performance, her 70th staged portrayal of the Strauss heroine over 22 years.

The 58-year-old soprano, the most well-known American classical singer, plans to concentrate on concerts and will consider performing in new operas. She also is set to appear on Broadway next season in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Carousel.”

As for the Marschallin, she says “it’s time – time to say goodbye.”

