Fashion designer Carolina Herrera's nephew killed in Caracas

Posted On Sat. May 13th, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A nephew of fashion designer Carolina Herrera has been found dead inside a truck on a road near Venezuela’s capital.

The public prosecutor’s office said in a statement Friday that the body of 34-year-old businessmen Reinaldo Jose Herrera was found the night before near Caracas. Another businessman was found dead in the same place. The cause of the two men’s death was unclear.

Opposition leader Roland Carreno told The Associated Press that Herrera was the nephew of the Venezuelan-American designer. Carolina Herrera’s company did not immediately comment.

Venezuela has among the highest murder rates in the world.

