Brandy, Tyrese perform at Mother's Day music festival

Posted On Sat. May 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

NEW YORK (AP) — Platinum-selling R&B singers Tyrese, Brandy, Anthony Hamilton and Kem celebrated Mother’s Day two days early at a concert in front of feverish fans in Brooklyn.

The second annual SJ Presents Mother’s Day Good Music Festival took place at the Barclays Center, which also included rising singer-songwriter Major.

Brandy was energetic as she worked the stage left to right, singing memorable hit songs such as “I Wanna Be Down,” ”Full Moon” and “Sittin’ Up In My Room.” Tyrese, also a star of the “Fast & Furious” box office franchise, closed the four-hour show.

Hamilton’s performance went from upbeat to soulful as fans sang along with the Grammy-winning singer. He was supported by The Hamiltones, his lively backing band who earned loud cheers from the crowd when hitting impressive high notes.

Kem, whose sound blends R&B, neo-soul and jazz, was a powerhouse with a large backing band dressed nattily in tuxedos.

“God bless the mothers – we love you,” he yelled.

The Detroit-raised singer, who was once homeless and a drug addict, said his mother gave birth to him when she was 17 and that his grandfather was preacher, so the time was a rough one for his mother. He thanked God for supporting her and him onstage and said he wanted to give back as a result.

Then Kem told the audience he would give $5,000 to the YMCA in Brooklyn and $5,000 to the organization WIN (Women In Need), which supports homeless women and their children.

Last year’s Mother’s Day Good Music Festival, also held at the Barclays Center, featured R&B singers Monica, Ginuwine, Tank, Keyshia Cole and Avant.

——

Online:

http://sjpresentsinc.com/

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company