O'Reilly speaks out, anti-Fox News activist efforts continue

Posted On Fri. May 12th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill O’Reilly complained of a liberal “hit job” that did him in during his first interview Friday since he was fired two weeks ago.

In an interview on Glenn Beck’s radio show, O’Reilly said his firing came about because of a left-wing cabal intent on “destroying voices (they don’t) like.”

A mix of lawyers and liberal groups have sought to amplify allegations of sexual and racial harassment at the network in a series of scandals that have also cost the jobs of founding CEO Roger Ailes and co-president and veteran executive Bill Shine.

They’re not backing off, as they seek more firings and try to influence a British regulator’s ruling on Fox News parent 21st Century Fox’s bid to acquire the Sky satellite network.

