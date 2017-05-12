Fox to air 'A Christmas Story' as a live musical in December

Posted On Fri. May 12th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — The Fox network is getting in the Christmas spirit with its announcement Friday of “A Christmas Story,” a live TV musical scheduled for December.

The three-hour special is inspired by the film “A Christmas Story” and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway show, “A Christmas Story: The Musical.”

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, recent Tony Award nominees for the musical “Dear Evan Hansen,” and lyricists of “La La Land’s” Oscar-winning song, “City of Stars,” also scored “A Christmas Story: The Musical.” They will compose new songs for the television version.

The film “A Christmas Story” was released in 1983, based on Jean Shepherd’s semiautobiographical story of 9-year-old Ralphie Parker’s desperate attempt to land an air rifle as a Christmas gift, despite warnings from everyone that he’ll shoot his eye out.

It has since become a holiday classic. Two sequels followed. The original Broadway production of “A Christmas Story: The Musical” opened on Broadway in 2012. It was nominated for three Tony Awards, including best musical, best book and best original score.

