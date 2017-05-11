Roberto Cavalli names new creative director

MILAN (AP) — The Roberto Cavalli fashion house has named British designer Paul Surridge as creative designer, making his debut with the womenswear spring-summer 2018 collection to be shown in September.

Surridge said Wednesday that he is honored to have contributed “a new chapter to the Roberto Cavalli universe, which positively celebrates the beauty, sensuality and power of women.”

The fashion house has been without a creative director since Peter Dundas stepped down in October. Brand founder Roberto Cavalli gave up creative control a year and a half earlier as he sold off a majority stake.

Surridge’s experience is mostly in menswear, including for Acne Studios, Jil Sander under Raf Simons and Burberry alongside Christopher Bailey. He also worked at Z Zegna as creative director and at Calvin Klein in the 1990s.

