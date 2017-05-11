Los Angeles unleashes star power to woo IOC in Olympic bid

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
By :
AP Photo
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The group trying to bring the 2024 Olympics to Los Angeles is drawing on Hollywood star power.

LA2024 chairman Casey Wasserman hosted a 70-member IOC delegation for dinner at his home Wednesday night. Among the celebrity guests were retired NBA great Kobe Bryant, Spanish tenor Placido Domingo, actor Sylvester Stallone, symphony conductor Gustavo Dudamel and Walt Disney Co. chairman Bob Iger.

The IOC evaluation commission is making a four-day visit to Los Angeles and the proposed venues. The group is to visit all the sites Thursday, including the Rose Bowl, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the campuses of Southern California and UCLA.

They began the tour at Staples Center, where Wasserman and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti led IOC members onto the court emblazoned with the Lakers’ logo. Garcetti was among those who took shots that failed to go through the basket.

