Former MTV star Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin dies at 45

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Former MTV reality show star Christopher “Big Black” Boykin has died at the age of 45.

Boykin’s ex-wife Shannon Turley tells Entertainment Tonight that Boykin died at a Plano, Texas, hospital Tuesday. Turley says Boykin suffered from congenital heart failure and doctors said he likely needed a transplant. She says Boykin had been in the hospital several times over the past year.

Boykin starred alongside former pro skater Rob Dyrdek in MTV’s “Rob and Big” from 2006 to 2008. The network says in a statement that Boykin “was a long time and beloved member of the MTV family and will be greatly missed.”

Dyrdek paid tribute to Boykin on Twitter Tuesday, writing that his “heart is broken.”

Boykin is survived by his 9-year-old daughter with Turley.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company