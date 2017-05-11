MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Don't bother me, or else, Steve Harvey warns his staffers

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Harvey wants to be alone. So don’t be knocking on his dressing room door.

That’s just one of several pointed warnings to Harvey’s staff emailed by the talk-show host before the start of this season of “The Steve Harvey Show.”

Harvey’s directive, obtained and posted by Chicago media blogger Robert Feder, also cautions his minions not to approach him in the makeup chair or “ambush” him in a hallway.

Harvey implores his staff not to “take offense” at these new measures, explaining they are for the good of his “personal life and enjoyment.”

Since being made public, the memo has sparked scorn and jeering on social media.

On Thursday, Harvey spoke to a reporter for “Entertainment Tonight,” and conceded that he should’ve handled the matter “a little bit differently.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company