MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

AP Source: Jay Z signs $200M touring deal with Live Nation

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay Z has signed a $200 million, 10-year deal with tour promoter Live Nation.

The rap icon announced the deal Thursday that continues his relationship with the company, a connection which began in 2008. A person close to the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, told The Associated Press that Jay Z earned $200 million for the new deal.

“Over 9 years, we have traveled the world producing historic music experiences,” Jay Z said in a statement. “This renewed partnership is a testament to our longstanding relationship and the talented individuals at Live Nation. For the next 10 years, we will continue redefining the live event landscape.”

Live Nation has produced a number of Jay Z’s successful live shows, including his recent collaborative tours with Beyonce and Justin Timberlake.

Jay Z will be performing live a good amount this year: He’s slated to headline a number of music festivals, including Austin City Limits, the Meadows Music and Arts Festival, and his own Made In America festival.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company