Aaron Hernandez's fiancee to speak on 'Dr. Phil' show

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

BOSTON (AP) — The fiancee of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez says she thought his suicide was a hoax.

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez says in an interview on “Dr. Phil” scheduled to air next week that she thought “some cruel person” was playing a trick on her when she heard Hernandez hand hanged himself in his prison cell on April 19, days after he was acquitted of a double murder. He was still serving a life sentence for another killing.

Jenkins-Hernandez said her last conversation with the former New England Patriots player was positive and she “felt like we were looking so bright.”

She also addresses rumors about Hernandez’s purported secret love life and whether she thinks he killed himself so she could collect millions of dollars.

The interview with Dr. Phillip McGraw is scheduled to air Monday and Tuesday.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company