NBC to air 'Jesus Christ Superstar' live next Easter Sunday

Posted On Wed. May 10th, 2017
NBC is adding another live musical to its slate.

The network said Wednesday that it will air the rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar” on Easter Sunday 2018.

The musical’s creators, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, are among the executive producers of “Jesus Christ Superstar Live!”

NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt says casting is just getting started. He says the goal is to use as many as recording artists as possible to give “proper voice” to the score.

“Jesus Christ Superstar,” originally conceived as a concept album, opened on Broadway in 1971 with Ben Vereen.

NBC already has aired live productions of “The Sound of Music,” ”Peter Pan,” ”The Wiz” and “Hairspray.” Up next for the network is “Bye Bye Birdie” in December, starring Jennifer Lopez.

