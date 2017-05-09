MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Steve McQueen to direct authorized Tupac Shakur documentary

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Academy Award-winner Steve McQueen is set to direct a documentary about Tupac Shakur. Shakur Estate trustee Tom Whalley and Amaru Entertainment said Tuesday that the film is fully sanctioned by the late hip-hop artist’s estate.

McQueen is best known for directing “12 Years a Slave” which won the best picture Oscar in 2014 and earned him a best director nomination.

McQueen said he looks forward to working with Shakur’s family to bring his unvarnished story to life. , Shakur’s aunt and late mother’s sister Gloria Cox will serve as an executive producer.

No release date or timeline was announced for McQueen’s documentary, but Shakur’s legacy is having a moment in Hollywood movies. The prolific artist will also get the biopic treatment in “All Eyez on Me,” which hits theaters on June 16.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company