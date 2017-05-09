Museum gets big early 20th century Woodstock art collection

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York State Museum is getting a large collection of artwork from the Woodstock Art Colony of the early 20th century.

Officials at the downtown Albany museum announced Tuesday that 1,500 paintings, sculptures and archival material were donated by collector Arthur Anderson, who lives in the Woodstock area.

A year-round artists’ colony known as Brydcliffe was established in 1902 in Woodstock, a small Catskill Mountains town 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of New York City. Artists and artisans flocked to the village, soon to be followed by the summer school of the Art Students League of New York.

Woodstock has been a center for the arts ever since.

The collection donated by Anderson includes the works of more than 170 Woodstock artists from the early 20th century, including Robert Henri and George Bellows.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company