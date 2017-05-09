Kidnapping survivor Michelle Knight writing second book

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Knight, one of three survivors from being kidnapped and held for years in a Cleveland house, is writing a follow-up to her best-selling memoir about her ordeal.

Weinstein Books told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it will publish Knight’s “Life After Darkness: My Journey to Happiness.” The book is scheduled for May 2018, the fifth anniversary of her rescue, and will be a story of “life filled with hope after suffering deep tragedy.” Knight was kidnapped in 2002 by Ariel Castro and kept in brutal captivity for more than a decade. Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus were later abducted by Castro and kept in the same house.

Knight’s best-selling “Finding Me” came out in 2014. Berry and DeJesus collaborated on a separate memoir, “Hope,” published in 2015.

