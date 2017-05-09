MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Burglar arrested at rapper 50 Cent's Connecticut mansion

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say they have arrested a suspected burglar at rapper 50 Cent’s mansion in Connecticut.

Farmington police say the suspect set off an entry alarm Tuesday at the 50,000-square-foot home that alerted private security. Police responded and found the man on the 18-acre estate about 10 miles west of Hartford.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, wasn’t home at the time.

Police charged 34-year-old Elwin Joyce of Windsor, Connecticut, with burglary, trespassing and other crimes. It’s not clear if Joyce has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

The rapper bought the mansion from boxer Mike Tyson for about $4 million in 2003. It’s now on the market for just under $6 million.

A judge last year approved a bankruptcy reorganization plan for Jackson.

