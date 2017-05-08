MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Martha Stewart flashes middle finger toward Trump portrait

Posted On Mon. May 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Martha Stewart has given a glimpse of her feelings toward her former reality TV rival, President Donald Trump.

A photo shared on social media show Stewart standing between large portraits of Trump and Snoop Dogg at an art fair in New York on Saturday. A photo taken by artist Newlin Tillotson shows Stewart displaying a middle finger toward Trump and a peace sign in Snoop’s direction.

The photo was later removed from Tillotson’s account. Stewart shared a photo of herself on her own account giving peace signs to both.

Trump and Stewart engaged in a war of words in 2006 following her ill-fated single season hosting a version of NBC’s “The Apprentice.”

Stewart stars alongside Snoop Dogg in a VH1 cooking show and says they’re currently taping new episodes.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company