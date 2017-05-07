List of winners from the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Winners of the 26th annual MTV Movie and TV Awards, presented Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles:
Movie of the year: “Beauty and the Beast.”
Actor in a Movie: Emma Watson, “Beauty and the Beast.”
Show of the Year: “Stranger Things.”
Actor in a Show: Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things.”
Kiss: Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome, “Moonlight.”
Duo: Hugh Jackman and Dafne King, “Logan.”
Comedic performance: Lil Rel Howery, “Get Out.”
Hero: Taraji P. Henson, “Hidden Figures.”
Villain: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, “The Walking Dead.”
Next Generation: Daniel Kaluuya.
Generation: “Fast and Furious” film franchise.
Host: Trevor Noah, “The Daily Show.”
Tearjerker: “This is Us.”
Documentary: “13th.”
American Story: “black-ish.”
Reality Competition: “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
Fight Against the System: “Hidden Figures.”
Trending: Channing Tatum as Beyonce, “Lip Sync Battle.”
Musical Moment: “You’re the One That I Want,” from “Grease: Live.”