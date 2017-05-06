The whole gumbo: Notes from lovers of New Orleans' Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — For seven days, the blare of trombones, tubas, washboards, guitars and soul-stirring vocals washes over this city as artists perform at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Jazz Fest features an assortment of well-known out-of-town artists such as Stevie Wonder or Maroon 5 as well as the zydeco, jazz and blues music Louisiana is known for. This year The Associated Press talked with festival-goers, musicians and vendors to find out why they come to the festival and what it means to them. Here are their stories:

THE ‘HOW YA GONNA CLAP?’ GUY

Ray Hackett is the “How ya gonna clap?” man. His beverage holders on a strap enable festival-goers to keep their beers or other beverages cold while clapping to the music at the same time. He’s a New Orleans native who now lives in Buffalo, Missouri, and has been selling his items at Jazz Fest since 1983. Why? “Income. Income opportunity. And I’ve done it so long that people come by and say. ‘It wouldn’t be Jazz Fest without you.’ So it’s fun. I see a lot of people that I’ve seen for a long time. Everybody is in a good mood and relaxed.”

Hackett grew up in New Orleans, came up with his product and once his business took off, he was able to move.

“I have a farm up there (Missouri) and manufacture these in my barn. … It’s too much fun to quit.”

GUITAR MAKERS

Gilberto Mendez Lainati and his father, Gilberto Mendez Mendez of Santiago de Cuba, the island’s second-largest city, brought their hand-made guitars, ukuleles and la

