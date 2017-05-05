Vogue's Anna Wintour made a dame by Queen Elizabeth II

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s monarch has met a queen of the fashion world, as Vogue editor Anna Wintour was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.

Wintour was made a dame – female equivalent of a knight – for services to fashion and journalism in a Buckingham Palace ceremony on Friday.

The U.K.-born editor arrived wearing her ever-present sunglasses, but removed them before entering the palace ballroom.

She said afterward that the queen had struggled to find a place to pin the insignia on Wintour’s pink belted Chanel outfit.

Wintour said she also congratulated the queen on Prince Philip’s long public service, calling him “an inspiration to us all.”

The queen’s husband, who is 95, announced Thursday that he will retire from public engagements in the fall.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company