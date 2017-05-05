Partners Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell get Walk of Fame stars

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Longtime partners Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been honored with neighboring stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In a Thursday ceremony, the 66-year-old Russell said there’s no one he’d rather be next to than Hawn. Russell and the 71-year-old Hawn have been together for more than 30 years.

Hawn said at the ceremony that she and Russell have never been celebrated in that way and jokingly asked Russell, “Did we just get married?”

The couple was joined by Hawn’s daughter, Kate Hudson.

Reese Witherspoon was on hand to help honor Hawn. Quentin Tarantino introduced Russell.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company