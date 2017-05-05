MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Diane Keaton to receive AFI Life Achievement Award

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Diane Keaton will receive the American Film Institute’s highest honor next month.

AFI announced Friday that Keaton will accept its 45th Life Achievement Award during a gala tribute in Los Angeles on June 8.

The starry dinner ceremony will air as a special on TNT later in June.

The 71-year-old Keaton won an Academy Award for playing the title character in “Annie Hall” and has three other lead actress Oscar nominations.

Previous recipients of the AFI Life Achievement Award include George Lucas, Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Mel Brooks and Jane Fonda.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company