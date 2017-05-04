MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Reality TV star could help pick next Honolulu police chief

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

HONOLULU (AP) — The chairman of the Honolulu Police Commission wants the wife of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV star Duane “Dog” Chapman to help select the city’s next police chief.

Chairman Max Sword says he’s known Beth Chapman personally for more than 10 years and thinks her background in the bail bonds business will be helpful. Sword is married to the Chapmans’ former publicist.

Beth Chapman appears on a list of candidates for a citizen panel that will help assess candidates vying to replace the former chief who retired amid a federal corruption investigation.

Chapman told The Associated Press Wednesday she would be honored to serve on the panel.

Hawaii’s attorney general filed a lawsuit last year alleging the Chapmans’ Da Kine Bail Bonds owes the state $35,000. Chapman denies the allegations.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company