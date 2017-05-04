Miley Cyrus talks marijuana, twerking and Liam Hemsworth

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Molly Riley

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miley Cyrus says she’s “completely clean” after giving up marijuana.

Cyrus told Billboard magazine in an April interview published online Wednesday that she hadn’t smoked marijuana in three weeks. She says that’s the longest she’s ever gone without it.

Cyrus also opened up about her relationship with fiance Liam Hemsworth. She says they had to “refall for each other” after their 2013 breakup.

The 24-year-old former Disney star also discussed her performance at the MTV Music Video Awards in 2013. A scantily clad Cyrus shocked audiences with a rump-shaking performance alongside Robin Thicke.

But she says she wasn’t looking for attention by twerking on stage and was surprised by the reaction.

Cyrus is promoting an upcoming album. Its lead single, “Malibu,” is set to be released on May 11.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company