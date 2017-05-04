MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Jay Z is on the music festival circuit; will perform at ACL

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay Z is in a festival state of mind.

Austin City Limits organizers announced Thursday that the rapper will perform at the festival in October. Jay Z will also perform during his Made in America festival in Philadelphia over Memorial Day weekend.

The performances could mean the icon will release new music soon.

Austin City Limits will take place at Zilker Park on Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 13-15. Other performers across its eight stages include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chance the Rapper, the Killers, Gorillaz, Martin Garrix and the xx.

Tickets go on sale Thursday.

Jay Z’s Made in America festival, occurring in Philadelphia on Sept. 2-3, will feature Solange, J. Cole, the Chainsmokers, Migos, Little Dragon and Kaskade.

—-

Online:

https://www.aclfestival.com/

http://www.madeinamericafest.com/7/#/lineup

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company