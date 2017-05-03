'Daily Show' alumni to join Stephen Colbert on 'Late Show'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stephen Colbert is hosting a “Daily Show” reunion on his late-night show.

CBS said Wednesday that Jon Stewart, Samantha Bee, John Oliver, Ed Helms and Rob Corddry will join Colbert on “The Late Show” next week.

Colbert was part of Comedy Central’s “Daily Show” hosted by Stewart before launching the channel’s “The Colbert Report.”

Bee, Oliver, Helms and Corddry all were “Daily Show” correspondents.

CBS promised a “special evening of comedy and conversation” with them on the May 9 episode of “Late Show.”

Colbert moved to CBS in 2015.

Stewart exited “Daily Show” the same year and was replaced by Trevor Noah.

