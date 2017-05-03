Artists across US take to stage to protest Trump policies

Posted On Wed. May 3rd, 2017
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — A 1923 Cole Porter ballet criticizing the U.S. immigration policies will be updated in a Princeton University production this week.

“Within the Quota” has been reimagined in protest of President Donald Trump’s stance on immigration. In the updated version of “Within the Quota,” an American immigrant encounters various caricatures, including an heiress, a Wall Street banker, the media, a Black Lives Matter activist, an environmentalist and a heroin addict.

The ballet, opening Thursday, aims to symbolize a lack of communication among citizens in the current political climate.

The ballet is one of several productions happening across the U.S. in reaction to the administration’s recent actions, including a Boulder, Colorado, play featuring undocumented immigrants and law enforcement officials, and a Los Angeles play that imagines the country under Trump’s campaign promise to detain immigrants living in the country illegally.

