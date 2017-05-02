Wrestling icon 'X-Pac' arrested for meth, weed at LA airport

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Professional wrestler “X-Pac” has been arrested in Los Angeles after authorities say he tried to board a flight to London with methamphetamine and marijuana.

Los Angeles Airport Police say Tuesday the popular wrestler, whose real name is Sean Michael Waltman, was arrested Sunday after being stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

An arrest report says Waltman was attempting to board a Norwegian Airlines flight when a drug-sniffing dog alerted officers to his backpack. Officers who searched his bag found 38 methamphetamine capsules, 56 THC capsules, two liquid THC cigarettes and three marijuana chocolate bars.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment.

Waltman told TMZ that the drugs were medicine used to treat a yeast infection and that he doesn’t use or sell drugs.

